Bossier City Police investigating homicide

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Bossier City Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the Pelican Gardens apartment complex at 1820 East Texas Street.



Officers located an unresponsive male inside an apartment with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced deceased.



The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Officers determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Detectives are continuing the investigation.