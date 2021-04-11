Bossier City Police Investigating Shooting, Crash Death

Just before 8:30 p.m. on April 10, 2021, officers responded to a fatal shooting and vehicle crash. Investigators found that the shooting occurred at the intersection of McElroy St. and Evans St. Twenty nine year old Hannah Sheffield of Bossier City was shot while driving. She subsequently crashed the car into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett St. The Bossier City Fire Department transported Sheffield to Ochner LSU. She died following the crash. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.