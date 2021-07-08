Bossier City Police investigating shooting on Yarbrough Street

Bossier City, LA – Just before 10:00 a.m. this morning Bossier City police responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street. A detective passing through the area responded to the scene within seconds and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence.

The scene was secured and officers used department issued emergency medical supplies to aid the victim prior to the Bossier City Fire Department’s arrival. The victim was transported to Oschner LSU for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Detectives are currently processing the scene and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can remain anonymous.