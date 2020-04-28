Bossier City Police investigating wellbeing of woman following 911 call



On Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., Bossier City Police responded to a 911 call during which the caller hung up the phone. The call came from 750 Diamond Jacks Boulevard.



Through the course of the investigation, detectives found that 37-year-old Lakeesha Necole Ester is missing from that location. Detectives collected statements that Ester got into a white panel van with a black male subject and left the area.



While it is unknown at this time whether Ester left willingly with the male subject, due to the circumstances of the 911 call and subsequent investigation, Ester is listed in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered person.



Ester is described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.



Please contact the Bossier City Police Department if you have information on where Lakeesha Necole Ester may be or if you have information on the incident that reportedly occurred on Monday.





Lakeesha Necole Ester