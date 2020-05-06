Bossier City Police looking for 15-year-old who ran away from home

15 year old Trinitee Aych Photo Courtesy of: Bossier City Police Department





Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who ran away from her home on Boone Street in Bossier City, LA in the early morning hours Tuesday, May 5, 2020.



Fifteen-year-old Trinitee Aych was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word PINK on the front and carrying a purple back pack. Trinitee wears two gold necklaces, one with a Bible verse and one with a heart symbol.



She is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Detectives have information that Trinitee may be in the Rasberry Lane area of Shreveport, LA.

Trinitee Aych, 15 years oldAnyone who may have information on Trinitee Aych’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

