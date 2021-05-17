Bossier City Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Runaway

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are asking for your help in locating Alexas Leiann Bobbitt who ran away from her home on Bragg Street in Bossier City, LA on April 14, 2021.



Alexas is 16 years old and is known to visit the Caddo Lake area in Oil City. She is described as being five feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Alexas has a nose piercing and tattoos of a rose on her shoulder and forearm. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.



Anyone who may have information on Alexas’ whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.