Bossier City Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Runaway

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Sixteen-year-old Kierra Thomas was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana. She is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Kierra also goes by the nicknames of KeKe and Ladybug. She has ties to the Clark Street area in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information on Kierra’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.