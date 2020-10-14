Bossier City Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Who Left Youth Shelter

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020. Sixteen-year-old Nicole Arrel was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray tights, and black shoes. Nicole is described as being five feet six inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. Nicole is from Livingston Parish and may be returning to that area.

Anyone who may have information on Nicole Arrel’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.