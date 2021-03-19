Bossier City Police Looking for Missing Woman

On Thursday March 11, 2021 the Bossier City Fire Department, BCFD, was called to 3500 block of Glasscock in reference to a white female Kimberly Turgeon having health problems, she takes medication and was off her medication at the time of this call. She was transported by BCFD to the hospital for further evaluation. Her son called to check on her the next day 03/12/21, and the hospital said they discharged her but no one has seen or heard from her since. The Bossier City Police were notified and have been trying to locate Turgeon to make sure she is safe.



She was wearing a multi-colored dress and sandals, she is 5’5” 120/130lbs with brown/blonde shoulder length hair. She had no wallet, money, or cell phone when she was transported by BCFD.



If she is see please contact Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.