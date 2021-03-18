Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Teen

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Crimes Unit is looking for sixteen year old Adrian Patlan, who ran away from his home in the 6500 block of Barksdale Blvd. Patlan was reported as a runaway by his family on March 12, 2021. Patlan is a Hispanic male 5’5” weighing around 100 lbs. last seen wearing grey sweat pants, grey jacket, and white shoes.



If you have any information on the location of Adrian Patlan please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.