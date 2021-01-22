Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Teen

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Crimes Unit is looking for fifteen year old Sha’Krya Gray from Shreveport, who ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter, 4815 Shed Road, on the night of January 16, 2021 around 11:00 PM.

Investigators with the Juvenile Crimes Unit have been trying to locate Gray, which is believed to be in the Shreveport area. Gray is a black female, 5’2” in height, weighing around 150lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, white shirt, multicolored tights and black sandals.



Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sha’Krya Gray is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.