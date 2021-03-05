Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Teens

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Crimes Unit is looking for fifteen year old Serenity Kriger, from Stonewall and fifteen year old Kayla Koeplin from Michigan, who ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on the night of February 28, 2021 around 06:20 PM. Investigators with the have been trying to locate Kriger and Koeplin, since they ran away from the youth facility. Kriger is a white female, 5’4” in height, weighing around 110lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and red shoes. Koeplin is an Asian female, 5’4” in height, weighing around 120lbs, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.



Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kriger or Koeplin is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.