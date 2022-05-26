Bossier City Police Make Arrest in Double Homicide

An arrest has been made in the alleged double homicide that was discovered in the pre-dawn

hours Monday morning at a Bossier City apartment complex. In custody is Demarquez Quintavious

Walpool (24) of Shreveport who was booked later the same day on two counts of First-Degree Murder.



The incident began early Monday morning when the Bossier City Fire Department responded

to a call in the 1600 block of Joey Lane on a report of smoke coming out of an upstairs apartment.



Upon arrival, firefighters entered the apartment and discovered two deceased males with obvious

trauma to their bodies. After the fire was extinguished, the area was secured and the police department

was notified. According to Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone, firefighters are specially trained on

how to respond to a fire while preserving the integrity of a crime scene. Bossier City Police Detectives

arrived and determined that the two deceased adult males had numerous stab wounds to various parts

of their body. The victims have been identified as Craig Stewart (35) and Christopher Dillard (26),

both of Bossier City. According to detectives, the two victims appear to have died from multiple stab

wounds and large lacerations but the actual cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. These

victims bring the total number of homicides in Bossier City to three for the year.



Detectives immediately began working the case and collected and analyzed evidence and made

the arrest within 12-hours from the initial fire call. Walpool was initially booked into the Bossier City

Jail, but he has now been transferred to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in Plain Dealing. Total

bond has been set at $1.5 million dollars.

“I am so proud of our entire team including our detectives who were able to identify a suspect

and make an arrest in these murders,” commented Bossier City Chief of Police Chris Estess. “We want

to thank our partners in the Bossier City Fire Department, as well as our entire BCPD team including

the Violent Crimes Unit, our patrol officers, our Special Operations Services, our Property Crimes

Division, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force with helping us get this dangerous man off the

streets of Bossier City. I would also like to thank the public and the citizens of Bossier City for their

help in responding to and investigating this crime.”



When asked for comment, Mayor Tommy Chandler added “the teamwork and training of the

fire department and the police department really showed on this. All our police and fire worked

together as a team and I could not be more pleased with the teamwork that was on display in Bossier

City. I would also like to ask the public to pray for the families of the victims.”