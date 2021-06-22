Bossier City Police Make Fourth Arrest in Shady Grove Shots Fired Case

Collin Seets, 18 years old, of Haughton, LA was arrested by Bossier City Police for two counts of attempted first degree murder and five counts of armed robbery.



One count of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery are a result of the investigation into the shooting that occurred in Shady Grove on the evening of May 19, 2021. (See previous press release.) Seets arrest is the fourth arrest in the case.



On that night, Bossier City Police dispatchers received multiple phone calls from residents on and in the vicinity of Normand Avenue and Mike Street in the Shady Grove neighborhood. Callers provided a detailed description of a suspect vehicle whose occupants were firing guns. A patrol officer located and stopped the vehicle at Shady Grove Drive and Lark Street. Officers called the three occupants out of the vehicle and took them into custody pending the outcome of an investigation. Two guns and ammunition were located in the vehicle. Shell cases were found in multiple locations. Patrol officers determined at the time that the suspects were firing guns into the air from the vehicle. No injuries were reported. No property damage was found at the time. Lorenzo Thomas, Tyler Lewis, and Malik Washington were arrested for illegal use of weapons.



Through further investigation into the crime, detectives collected evidence that linked Seets to the shooting and found that he fired a gun at one of the other suspects during a robbery.



On May 21, 2021, detectives began an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Edwards Street.

Detectives determined that a male victim met with Seets to sell a piece of jewelry. During the interaction, Seets committed an armed robbery shooting the victim in the leg and stealing the piece of jewelry, a handgun, and the victim’s wallet. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives identified Seets as the suspect in the attempted murder and armed robbery.



Detectives also connected Seets to a crime that occurred on May 13, 2021 in the 2400 block of Plantation Drive resulting three counts of armed robbery.



Seets was 17 years old at the time the crimes occurred.



He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Total bond is set at $1,350,000.