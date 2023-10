Due to an effective investigation by Bossier City Police Detectives the BCPD announced that an arrest has been made in the Tuesday morning shooting on Waller Street. The person arrested has been identified as a 16 year old juvenile. Said juvenile has been charged with the murder of a 38 year old male. Charges faced by the juvenile are second degree murder and simple burglary of a motor vehicle. Total bond has been set at $1,500.000.00. There are no further details on this arrest at this time.