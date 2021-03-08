BOSSIER CITY POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING SUSPECT IN STOLEN BOAT CASE

On March 7, 2021 a boat and trailer were stolen from a residence in the 5000 block of Belle Chase. The suspect pulled up to the residence and hooked his truck up to the victim’s boat trailer, driving off with the boat in tow. The suspect was driving a light colored older model Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance driving West over the Jimmie Davis Bridge around 02:30 pm. The stolen boat was identified as a Ranger fishing boat.

Property Crime Detectives are investigating the case and are requesting help in locating the suspect vehicle, see attached photos.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or suspect vehicle should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.



To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.