Bossier City Police Officer Arrested as Part of a Police Union Investigation



A Bossier City Police Officer, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford, was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation this afternoon.



​Bossier City administration officials were notified today of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union. Federal agents obtained and executed a search warrant at the Bossier City Police headquarters for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.



​According to the FBI, the investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president of the local police union. Sgt. Sanford was immediately placed on administrative leave. Bossier City officials are cooperating fully with investigators.



​Bossier City has no further comments at this time as the investigation is ongoing.