Bossier City Police Officers, Good Samaritan Save Distraught Woman on Westgate Bridge

Bossier City Police responded to a suspicious person complaint on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge Tuesday afternoon that led to a remarkable chain of events. Cpl Mathew Bragg, the first officer on scene, finds a distressed woman stepping onto the ledge of the bridge over the Red River. As the woman appears to position herself to jump, the officer moves in, holding on to her to prevent her from falling into the swift moving water. “All I could do was just grab her and put all my weight down to keep her from falling,” says Bragg. After about 40 seconds, Officer Brandon Bailey arrives on scene, but the two of them are unable to pull the woman from the ledge.



While Bragg and Bailey wait for additional officers to arrive, a passing driver recognizes that the officers need help. He stops and assists the officers in pulling the woman to safety. Bragg says, “That was all about a team effort.” Both officers are grateful to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them save the woman. The woman had no physical injuries. She was transported to WK Bossier for evaluation.



Chief Shane McWilliams says, “The officers put their lives on the line to protect the woman’s life. I commend them for their quick response and offer my gratitude to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them.”