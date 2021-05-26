Bossier City Police Ramp Up DWI Enforcement Memorial Day Weekend

With COVID restrictions easing, more people are expected to be on the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has directed that additional officers be assigned to DWI enforcement to keep those roads safe. The additional officers will patrol city roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while drunk or impaired. The stepped-up patrols are funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.



The goal is to help save lives by preventing crashes involving impaired drivers. Chief McWilliams and the members of the Bossier City Police Department want everyone to be safe this Memorial Day weekend. Those who choose to celebrate with alcohol should designate a sober driver or use a ride service.