Bossier City Police Report Shooting /Homicide on Thanksgiving Day

Bossier City Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the Super 1 parking lot at 1870 Airline Drive. Upon arrival Officers located a 42 y/o Black Male who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male has now been identified as Keambiroiro Edwards. Edwards was transported by the Bossier City Fire Department to L.S.U. Ochsner where he was pronounced dead. During the investigation it was determined that there was a fight between Edwards and another man. During the altercation the suspect produced a handgun and shot Edwards. The suspect had been apprehended and interviewed by BCPD. At this time the details of this shooting are still under investigation.