At approximately 8:30p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Traffic and Berry Streets in response to multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were treated by the Bossier City Fire Department and taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.