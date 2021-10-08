Bossier City Police respond to shots fired call Friday morning

At around 9:20 this morning the Bossier City Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Topps Trailer Sales located at 3001 Topps Trail in Bossier City. This location is near Industrial Dr. and US I20.



After investigation, it was determined that an employee of the business had engaged in an argument with a customer over a parking situation. The argument escalated to the point of the employee producing two handguns and holding them by his sides. As the customer turned to walk away, the employee fired into the ground near the victim’s feet. This shot caused debris to strike the victim producing a minor injury to his ear.



Darryl W. Kemp was arrested at the scene and taken to the BCPD for interview by the Violent Crimes Unit. He was subsequently booked into the BCPD Jail for Illegal Carrying / Discharge of a Weapon (Felony) with a $15,000 bond.



The victim was evaluated at the scene for his injury and was not transported to the hospital.