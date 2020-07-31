Bossier City Police Searching for Missing Autistic Teenager



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an autistic teenager who left her home on Ray Street in Shady Grove in the early morning hours of Friday, July 31, 2020.



Eighteen-year-old Sommer Sky Nicole Platt is described as being five feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.



Sommer has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.



Anyone who may have information on Sommer’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8605.