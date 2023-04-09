Bossier City Police seek help in search for runaway sixteen-year-old 

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the Public’s Assistance in locating a teenage girl who is considered a runaway and possibly endangered. Sixteen-year-old Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks was last seen wearing bright pink shorts and a jacket. Burks is described as 5’6 and 220 lbs and has long red and black braids and has two nose piercings.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, download the P3 mobile app, or go online at www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.

