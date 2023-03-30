Bossier City Police seek help in search for runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. On March 24, 2023, 15-year-old Nevaeh Manuel ran away from the youth shelter located at 4815 Shed Road in Bossier City. The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She is known to have ties to the Minden area.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.