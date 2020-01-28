Bossier City police seeking info on missing man

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man.

Garrett Gene Wilson, 48, of Bossier City, was reported missing from his residence on Bluebonnet Drive on Jan. 26, 2020. There has been no contact with Wilson since Jan. 23.

Wilson is described as being six feet tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds. Wilson has no known medical problems. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If anyone has any information regarding Garrett Gene Wilson or his whereabouts please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.