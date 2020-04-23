Bossier City Police seeking information on the whereabouts of two teens

The Bossier City Police Department is seeking information on

whereabouts of two teenagers who ran away (Amyia Nichols, age 16 and Elisa Davis, age 15).

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the two teenaged girls (both of Shreveport, LA) who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter together on March 19, 2020.



Amyia was last seen wearing a white jacket and gray pants. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Elisa was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. She is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 156 pounds. Both have addresses in Shreveport, LA.

Anyone who may have information on Amyia’s and Elisa’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.



Photos Courtesy of: Bossier City Police Department

Amyia Nichols

Elisa Davis