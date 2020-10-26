Bossier City Police Seeking Information on Whereabouts Of Young Teen Who Left Youth Facility

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young teenager who left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on October 23, 2020.

Fourteen-year-old Aaron Starr left the youth facility Friday evening around 5:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with red stripes and gray pants. Aaron is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. Aaron is from Shreveport.

Detectives say that Aaron may have fled to the Highland neighborhood area.

Anyone who may have seen the juvenile or who may information on 14-year-old Aaron Starr’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.