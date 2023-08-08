Bossier City Police Urgently Seeks Assistance from the Public to Locate Ms. Ebony Hill

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for urgent assistance from the public in helping to
locate Ms. Ebony Hill. Ebony was last seen around noon on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 near
Barksdale Air Force Base. Ebony is a black female, 4’11”, she weighs approximately 100 lbs.
with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Ebony Hill’s whereabouts is
encouraged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8977. All information is
important and can be vital in helping us bring Ebony home.
