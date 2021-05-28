Bossier City Police working a homicide that occurred at North Bossier Park

On Friday May 28, 2021 at approximately 02:00 am the Bossier City Patrol Officers were patrolling the area and noticed an abandoned parked vehicle at the North Bossier Park in the 4300 block of Old Brownlee Road. Upon further investigation, the officer observed a large amount of blood outside the vehicle. Bossier City Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the case, as a missing person case. Bossier City Police began searching for the driver or occupants of the vehicle. Bossier City Crime Scene investigators began processing the crime scene for evidence.



The victim in the case is identified as 22 year old Katherine Parker of Benton, LA. Investigators believe that Katherine met an acquaintance at the North Bossier Park last night.



While conducting the investigation, and with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Detectives located a body at the Duck Pond off E. Kings Highway in Shreveport. The body has been identified as Katherine Parker.



Investigators working the case have a person of interest in custody. Crime Scene investigators are conducting search warrants and collecting evidence at this time.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.