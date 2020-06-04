Bossier City preparing playgrounds, spray parks and recreation centers to reopen on Friday June 5th

Bossier City Parks and Recreation personnel spent time on Thursday working to disinfect playground equipment in preparation for the reopening of city playgrounds on Friday. Bossier City’s playgrounds, spray parks and recreation centers will reopen to the public this Friday, June 5, 2020.

Bossier City Parks and Recreation team member Allan Cason used the Bossier City Fire Department’s backpack sprayer to disinfect playground equipment. The equipment purchase was part of the Fire Department’s comprehensive COVID-19 emergency response effort. Residents are encouraged to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines by staying at least six feet apart, wearing masks, and regularly washing hands or using hand sanitizer. The playground equipment will be disinfected daily. Recreation centers will reopen with an occupancy limit of 50 people per the state’s Phase 3 requirements.



