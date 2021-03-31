Bossier City Press Release from Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker regarding the transition to a new mayoral administration

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker has offered Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler office space at City Hall and full access to City staff and resources during the transition to a new mayoral administration.

Walker will end his fourth and final term as mayor on June 30 after finishing second to Chandler in the March 20th Bossier City mayor’s race.



“It is in the best interests of all Bossier City residents that there be an orderly transition,” Walker said.

“Bossier City has an annual budget exceeding $100 million, a municipal workforce of 690 employees and more than $300 million in capital projects in various stages of completion.”

“That said, we must all pull in the same direction to maintain the progress that our citizens expect and deserve. I will do my part to ensure that Mayor-elect Chandler has the tools he needs to assume the mayor’s office on July 1.”