Bossier City public swimming pools open for summer season with Phase 2 Guidelines in effect

From the City of Bossier City:



Bossier City’s public swimming pools opened for the summer on Monday. The pools are available for open swim only. There will be no swimming lessons and no scheduled daycare field trips. Swimmers will be required to practice six feet social distancing. The state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines are in place. The Mike Wood Park Pool facility’s maximum occupancy is limited to 75 people, including employees. The Shed Road Pool (Meadowview) facility’s maximum capacity is limited to 50, including employees. When a pool facility is at capacity, swim time will be limited to one hour. The time limit will be in place only when the pool facility is at capacity and will give more people the opportunity to enjoy public pools.



The summer hours of operations at each pool will be as follows:

Shed Road Pool – 4208 Shed Road

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Mike Wood Park Pool – 2200 Dennis Street

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday



Daily public swim fees are $2 for adults and $1 for children (17 years and under).

