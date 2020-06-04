Bossier City public swimming pools to open for summer with Phase 3 guidelines in effect

Bossier City’s public swimming pools are scheduled to open for the summer on Monday, June 8, 2020. The pools will be available for open swim only. There will be no swimming lessons and no scheduled daycare field trips. Swimmers will be required to practice six feet social distancing.



The summer hours of operations at each pool will be as follows:



Shed Road Pool – 4208 Shed Road

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Mike Wood Park Pool – 2200 Dennis Street

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday



Daily public swim fees are $2 for adults and $1 for children (17 years and under).

