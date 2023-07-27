Bossier City Public Works and Contractors Making Great Progress in City Clean Up

Mayor Tommy Chandler is proud to report that there is great progress being made in the on-going post storm debris pick up and grass cutting throughout the city. Mayor Chandler with Public Works Director Wade Rich said that it’s been a long and tedious process but citizens can now see the results of their hard work. Public Works is catching up and has done a good job on cleaning and cutting Arthur Teague Parkway. Citizens are now resuming their running and recreational activities on the Parkway and are proud that the area has been cut. The Parkway is a very large area but is only one of the many sites in the city where grass cutting and debris removal was required. Mowing crews are currently working in the area of Wemple and Old Brownlee Rd. Contractors are cutting the area and medians in the area of Panther Blvd., Rossie Lee and Lilly – they will then move from there to Robert E. Lee and Alfred Lane. Early next week the clean up and removal in Golden Meadows will be complete. Next on the list will be the Sligo Rd. and Pampas areas. Again Mayor Chandler encourages and appreciates our Citizen’s patience during this cutting and debris removal process and he wants to assure our Citizens that our Public Works Department is committed to picking up ALL debris caused by the storm and in some cases will have to make multiple runs in various neighborhoods to get anything that was left or overlooked. As the clean-up continues it is projected to be complete within the next two weeks.