Bossier City Public Works to Provide Sandbags if needed during continued rain

Mayor Tommy Chandler and Public Works Director Mr. Wade Rich has announced that if any citizens are in need of sandbags in order to prevent water from entering low lying areas, they will be available. Sandbags can be picked up starting on Wednesday January 23rd, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Public Works complex at 3223 Old Shed Rd. Mayor Chandler said that because there could be nearly five inches of rain over the next few days the city wanted to offer this assistance to our citizens that could possibly benefit from this service. As always Bossier City Officials encourage all citizens to be safe while driving and do not drive into areas that has deep accumulation of waters. Stay safe… turn around -don’t drown.