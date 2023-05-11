Bossier City Receives an “A” on 2022 Water Grade

Mayor Tommy Chandler was pleased and very proud with the most recent Quality of Water grade for the City of Bossier City. Bossier City earned an “A” for its water system in the first year that the Louisiana Department of Health has released letter grades for water systems. The Bossier City water system received a near perfect grade of 95 out of 100 from LDH.

Mayor Chandler said that making sure that the Citizens of Bossier City have the best possible water quality is of the utmost importance to him. “I have a commitment to make sure that our citizens are afforded the very best when it comes to quality of life issues, and none are more important than water quality.” Mayor Chandler had high praise for his Department of Public Utilities and said that he is proud of the “Great work they do every day.” The report cited “No violations and no detected contaminants during the monitoring cycle.” When acknowledging that an “A” is the best grade that a city can get, Mayor Chandler replied “The Citizens of Bossier deserve nothing less.”