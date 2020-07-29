Bossier City repainting two water towers with a message of appreciation

Bossier City water towers are getting a facelift with a fresh coat of paint to show appreciation to first responders and the military.

“The painting of the water towers is one part of an overall maintenance plan for the structures. The towers were in need of fresh paint,” said Traci Landry, public information officer for the City of Bossier City.

Due to inclement weather, the original completion date was pushed back to Aug. 13 for the Northeast Tower and Aug. 30 for the LA 71 South tower.

The patriotic design, by Mike McSwain, was approved by the Mayor and City Council earlier this year.