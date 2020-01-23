Bossier City resident killed in Keithville accident

A Bossier City resident has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office as the man who died following an incident near Keithville early Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Jose Paramo, 45, of Benton Road, died at 8:47 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he had been taken following the incident at the intersection of Woolworth and Colquitt roads. Paramo was crushed when a scissors lift fell on him.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, to which media should direct further questions.