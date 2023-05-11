Bossier City Resident Wins National Pool Championships in Vegas

A Bossier City resident is $10,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.

Gary Abood won the 2023 APA 9-Ball Shootout Pool Championship late last month in Las Vegas.

Abood was amongst nearly 6,000 poolplayers throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) 9-Ball Shootout. He was one of only 690 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Abood competed in the Black Tier of the 9-Ball Shootout and received a cash and prize package worth $10,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to his local poolroom. The 9-Ball Shootout featured four individual tiers all based on skill level.

The finals match was live-streamed and can be viewed here: 2023 APA Black Tier Final – 9-Ball Shootout.

Abood is a member of the local APA League in Bossier City where he plays pool regularly.

The 9-Ball Shootout, held April 28 – 30, was part of the APA’s Poolplayer Championships which featured 12 divisions of competition, nearly 3,000 total players and more than $800,000 in prize money.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9‑Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out nearly $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!

