Bossier City residents urged to prepare for below freezing temperatures

The first day of winter is bringing with it bitterly cold temperatures, and Bossier City residents are urged to make the necessary preparations.



Temperatures are forecast to fall drastically into the low teens on Thursday night, December 22nd, with highs on Friday struggling to reach the upper 20s.



These conditions can mean bad news for the four P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Now is the time to take steps to protect them.



People: Dressing in warm layers is key during frigid temperatures. Be sure to check on family members, neighbors, and others who may be vulnerable, particularly the elderly and disabled.



Pets: Never leave your pets outside when the weather is forecast to be dangerously cold. Always bring them inside with you.

Pipes: Typically, when temperatures drop below 20 degrees is when pipes often freeze. When water freezes inside a pipe, it may cause the pipe to burst or impede the flow of water. Remember to ensure exposed pipes outside your home are wrapped and insulated using a blanket or towel. You should also leave your faucets dripping and open your under-the-sink cabinets to ensure warm air flow.



**City officials ask that you allow only a drip from any faucet. Do not turn on the faucet fully, as that’s not necessary to prevent pipe freezing and puts an unnecessary strain on operations at the water treatment plant. In the event of a burst pipe, please call Public Utilities at (318) 741-8466 (after hours & on holidays).**



Plants: Plants can be damaged or killed in freezing temperatures so bring them inside if possible.

Additionally, the City of Bossier City encourages citizens to keep these heating safety tips in mind:



Keep all flammables at least three feet away from space heaters, and never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use an oven or stovetop to heat your home. Have a qualified professional inspect and clean your heating system annually.



Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors once a month.



Never run a generator inside your home.



City of Bossier City officials are continuously monitoring weather forecasts and adjusting staff and crews as appropriate.