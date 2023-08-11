Bossier City Road Closure: Hamilton Road Between Green and Cox Streets

Those citizens that live in or commute through the area of Hamilton Road should prepare to take an alternative route for the next ten days. Hamilton Road between Green Street and Cox Street will be closed. This road repair project will begin on Monday August 14th at 9:00 a.m. and the work will continue through Thursday August 24th at 5:00 p.m. at the latest. The Bossier City Engineering Department wants to inform citizens affected by the road closures and repairs that will be taking place in this area. We apologize about the inconvenience but it is necessary to begin and complete this much needed road repair. Citizens are encouraged to adjust their schedules and amend their routes of travel during the time of this road closure.