Bossier City sets Memorial Program to Remember the tragedy of September 11, 2001

The City of Bossier City in partnership with Keep Bossier Beautiful will host a Memorial Program on September 11, 2023 at the Liberty Garden at Bossier City Complex at 620 Benton Road. The purpose of this memorial is to honor those who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept.11th and to hold fast to our commitment that… “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.” We recognize Sept. 11, 2001 to be one of the darkest days in the history of our country. Hundreds of First Responders lost their lives while attempting to save others. The program will be attended by local First Responders. The speaker for the memorial will be Lt. Colonel Oliver Jenkins Ret. USMC. Also on the program will be Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard, Ministers Lorenzo Johnson of Sunflower Baptist Church and Pastor James McMenis of Word of God Ministries. Ms. Sonja Bailes of Bossier Parish Schools will be the Mistress of Ceremony. Mayor Chandler said that it is important that we would set aside this time to not only honor those who lost their life but also those who gave their life. Keep Bossier Beautiful will offer opportunities for citizens to purchase bricks to be engraved and forever placed in Liberty Garden. All those who wish to remember the events of Sept. l lth are welcome to attend.

The program will begin at 9:00 a.m.