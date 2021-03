Mayor Lo Walker, Bossier City Council President David Montgomery, and the Bossier City Council release an artist rendering of the Bossier City water tower located on Airline Drive at Barksdale Blvd. This water tower will be rehabilitated and the paint scheme will continue Bossier City’s honoring of our Military and First Responders.



In October of 2020 Bossier City won TNEMEC’s People’s Choice Award for Tank of the Year, beating out 300 other water tank nominations.