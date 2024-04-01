Bossier City Spotlight: Happy Week After Easter

Greetings and Happy Springtime to everyone. Hopefully all is well and each of you enjoyed your Easter Holiday. Easter and Springtime are always a great time to reflect upon all of the important and amazing things in God’s creation. We get to view and enjoy the earth as it is renewed at Spring and we get to reflect, remember and appreciate the real reason for Easter. Eggs and Bunny rabbits aside, Easter gives us a powerful reminder in possibly the three most important words ever uttered… “HE IS RISEN.” As we are Blessed to live in a Christian nation and a Christian Community we hope that you celebrate our Risen Christ during Easter and everyday.

Last week the North Bossier Luncheon did a great job as always hosting the event and they had a great speaker in Mr. Jason Rowland Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools.

We are glad to give an update on our City Attorney Mr. Charles Jacobs. Atty. Jacobs is recovering, doing well and looking forward to returning to work as soon as he is able. On the employment and Public Safety front help us spread the news that the BOSSIER CITY POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS ARE HIRING!!

As Citizens of Bossier we are so Thankful to live in a “Safe City.” Public Safety has been and remains the #1 Priority for Mayor Chandler, he is committed to making sure that Bossier City remains a safe and inviting city to live, work and play. All interested applicants are encouraged to pick up an application at City Hall or to go to the Bossier City Facebook page. We are all aware that it takes funding and resources to provide our Police and Fire with the equipment and Training that they need to keep us safe.

The Citizens of Bossier City has always shown great support and appreciation to our First Responders. The Bossier City Fire and Police Department will greatly appreciate your support in the upcoming bond election on April 27th. This bond is to support our Fire and Police and it is a RENEWAL – IT IS NOT A NEW TAX. Please vote “YES” for Bossier City and Safety. Community meetings are headed to South Bossier to offer information and update on the progress of the Jimmie Davis Bridge construction project. Times and dates will be listed in next week’s Spotlight.

Mayor Chandler and other Reps. from the City attended “Bossier Day” at the Capital. It was a good opportunity to show concern, support and networking for needed projects for our City. The Bossier Civic Center is doing a good job booking great shows and events to offer another venue for things to do.

I-20 construction is ongoing with minimal problems related to big trucks however tickets are still being written to those who fail to take alternative routes. We want to tell everyone to keep your eyes on the Boardwalk and check out the Businesses that are there and let’s go out and support those existing businesses as we prepare for some new ventures to enter that space. Construction on Airline has been complete and is offering some relief to the traffic congestion in that area.

Senator John Kennedy will be in town on April 23rd for the joint North and South Bossier Luncheon. This luncheon is sure to fill up fast so contact BPSTIL and get your seat. Overall things are going well in Bossier and until next week Stay informed and Stay Safe.

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City