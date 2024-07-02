Bossier City Spotlight: Upcoming Events and Safety Tips for Bossier City

As Bossier City prepares to host the Dixie League World Series at Tinsley Park Athletic Complex from the end of July through the first week of August, we take a moment to congratulate the new NCAA Baseball Champions, the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M in the third game of a best-of-three series.

The Bossier City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd, at the Bossier City Complex in the council chambers. All are welcome to attend.

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on the importance and sacrifices that were and continue to be made for our freedom. This week is projected to be the busiest travel week of the year. Whether you are traveling by car, plane, or train, please be safe, patient, and plan ahead.

For a family-friendly and fun event, consider the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally, hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It will take place on the weekend of July 12-13 at Louisiana Downs Racetrack, located at 8000 E. Texas Street. The event will feature the Louisiana Ballooning State Championship, with up to 25 of the nation’s top balloon pilots competing for the grand prize and title of Louisiana Ballooning Champion. The festival will also include spectacular balloon glows, live performances by local bands, tethered balloon rides, AEP SWEPCO kid zones, craft vendors from the Bossier City Farmers Market, and fireworks sponsored by Team Logic IT and Stuart’s Integrated Systems.

If you plan to be out in the heat for an extended period, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Work smart, not hard: Pace yourself, take breaks, and stay hydrated. Listen to your body: If you feel dizzy or nauseated, stop immediately and cool down. Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, breathable clothing to help your body stay cool.

Heat emergencies can be deadly, so please take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Check your local listings for details on 4th of July celebrations in our area. There are quite a few events planned. As Independence Day approaches, let’s eat, drink, and be merry as we celebrate our freedom.

See you next week on The Spotlight!

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City