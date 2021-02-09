Bossier City student a finalist for prestigious Smith Scholarship

Louisiana College held its annual Smith Scholarship competition Saturday, January 30, with fifteen entrants.



Benton High School senior Elijah McGrew was a finalist for the top award: a scholarship to LC that includes tuition, books, room, and board. Leanna Lanford, a senior at Pineville High School, was named the Smith Scholarship recipient.



“We are very thankful for the students who honored us by entering the competition,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Louisiana College is a perfect place to develop their purpose and pursue their calling.”



The annual competition drew contestants from Louisiana and Mississippi. Competitors must have at least a 28 ACT score and are further evaluated based on their leadership qualities and Christian character.



Finalists who enroll next fall at Louisiana College will be awarded an annual academic scholarship and will join the C.S. Lewis Honors Scholars program.



“We are very excited to be enrolling our fifth cohort into the C. S. Lewis Honors Program- a program focused on interdisciplinary and experiential learning,” said Louisiana College Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Director of the C. S. Lewis Honors Program Dr. Sarah Payne. “We look forward to having all the highly qualified Smith Scholarship competitiors joining us on campus this coming fall.”



An endowment donation from Tom and Beverly Durham to honor Mrs. Durham’s mother, Elizabeth Smith, founded the Smith Scholarship in the early 1970s.