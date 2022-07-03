Bossier City Teen Killed in Red River Parish UTV Crash

On July 2, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a (UTV) utility terrain vehicle on Clear Springs Church Road north of LA Hwy 155. The crash claimed the life of 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Can-Am UTV, driven by a Sobolak, was traveling west on Clear Springs Church Road when she lost control, exited the roadway and struck a fence then a tree before overturning.

Both Sobolak and an adult passenger were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sobolak was transported to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 deaths.