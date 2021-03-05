Bossier City Teen Set to Soar as One of the Nation’s First Female Eagle Scouts

Bossier City teen Haley Henderson made history on March 2 when she became the first female

Eagle Scout in northwest Louisiana, a prestigious achievement attained by some of the

country’s most noteworthy figures. Haley is among hundreds of young women who will make

up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts.



“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to

recognize Haley Henderson for this significant accomplishment,” said Jeff Brasher, Scout

Executive and CEO of the Norwela Council. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people

gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and

in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they

are now available to even more youth.”



Young women have been part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy

Scouts of America (BSA), including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts. The BSA

expanded that legacy further in recent years by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into

Scouts BSA last February. Scouts BSA is the program for youth ages 11- 17 previously known as

Boy Scouts. Since then, thousands of young women throughout Louisiana and across the

country have joined the organization’s most iconic program with many, including Haley,

working their way toward the rank of Eagle Scout.



Haley grew up in a Scouting family and been involved since she was a young girl. As a Girl Scout

she earned her Bronze Award and later spent a year as part of American Heritage Girls. When

she completed the 8th grade she joined the BSA’s Venturing Program. She served in this

program as a Crew Vice-President and later President and was selected to serve in the local

Norwela Council Venturing Officers Association (VOA) as Vice-President of Communications. In

2019 Haley was recognized with the Venturing Leadership Award and then served as the local

VOA President from June – December 2020.



Bossier City Female Eagle Scout



Haley was a founding member of Troop 100-G in Bossier City, chartered by Asbury United

Methodist Church. She has served in many leadership roles in Troop 100-G and in 2019 was

elected into Scouting’s National Honor Society, the Order of the Arrow (OA). This past year she

was elected by her peers as the Chief for the local OA Lodge; she is the first female OA Chief in

the OA Southern Region-Section 2 area covering nine Scout Councils across Texas, Oklahoma,

Arkansas & Louisiana. She also had the opportunity to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree

as part of a Venturing Crew composed of youth from seven states. In 2020 Haley attended the

week-long BSA National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience (NAYLE) and in 2021 will serve

on staff for the NAYLE Course at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.



Outside of Scouting Haley is active in both school and church. She served on middle- & highschool Archery Teams for four years, twice competing at the national level and once at the

world competition. She was selected to the National Juniors Honors Society, is a member of

the Airline High Beta Club and was recently selected as a candidate for the National Honors

Society. At Asbury United Methodist Church Haley is an active member of the youth group and

has supported the local Katy Build Project, which builds homes for deserving veterans in the

Shreveport/Bossier City area.



Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank, which only about 6% of Scouts achieve on average.

To earn it, an individual has to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community;

earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and

safety, civics, business and the environment; and they must research, organize and complete a

large community service project. In addition to gaining skills that last a lifetime, individuals

who earn the esteemed Eagle Scout rank can reference it for academic, vocational, and military

recognition, including scholarships and advanced military enlistment grade.



