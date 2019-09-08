Bossier City to hold 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

Bossier City’s 18th annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Liberty Garden located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Rd. (between the police and fire departments). The public is invited to attend.

The keynote speaker will be Major General James W. Graves. There will also be remarks from Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker and Keep Bossier Beautiful President Lynn Bryan.

Bossier Elementary School 3rd grade student Mazari Knight will present her winning composition from the school’s essay contest entitled “What is a Hero?”

The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps by Ava Sullivan of the Parkway High School band and benediction by Craig Kennedy, Chaplain of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

The annual Bossier City 9-11 Memorial Ceremony is sponsored each year by Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City.